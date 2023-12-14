Ancient stones trapped in ice give glimpse of how life was 7,000 years ago

The human-made possessions from about 7,000 years old are being discovered from Mount Edziza, a volcano located in northwestern British Columbia in Canada.

The site belonged to the Tahltan First Nations. With latest discoveries, the spotlight is back on what the life was around 5,000 BC.

What has been found so far?

Archaeologists have found containers crafted from birch bark, antler ice picks, tools carved from bones, walking sticks as well as a stitched boot.

What does it mean?

They are rare finds. According to Duncan McLaren, the lead archaeologist on the project to study the signs of human life thousands of years ago, the findings hold remarkable significance for the study of human ancestry.

"There was such a high density of artifacts. We knew there was obsidian, but we didn’t realise until we had done this project that there were all these organic artifacts that were preserved around the obsidian," he was quoted as saying by Atlas Obscura.

Notably, these objects were so well-preserved partly due to their remote location.

"This keeps visitor numbers low and also aids in the protection and preservation of artifacts," said David Karn while commenting on behalf of the Ministry of Environment to Atlas Obscura.

Noting the reason why these objects surfaced encapsulated in ice, researchers say it's the low snowback in the Canadian region over the period of time that kept it well preserved.

The excavation first began in 2019.

McLaren's research team worked on exploratory project along with organisations, including the Obsidian Discoveries Tahltan Tene Mehodihi Youth Group Hike. Tene mehodihi translates to "the trail we know".

The education program aims to educate Tahltan youth about the history of their nation through exploratory experiences such as this one.