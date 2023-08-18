An unknown man jumped from a prestigious building in New York. Here's why

The man whose name has not yet been revealed jumped off the roof and sliced himself in half before hitting the pavement. He then fell from the marquee of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, a five-star hotel having 19 floors. According to resources, celebrities like Jay-Z, Tom Brady, and Cynthia Nixon own luxurious apartments in the complex. As reported by Daily Mail, the incident happened at the 80 Columbus Circle in Midtown.

A building worker told New York Daily News “The marquee cut him in half. The man was wearing pyjama bottoms, a print T-shirt and slippers as reported by a policeman present at the scene.

It is believed that he was not a guest at the hotel but he took a service elevator to reach the roof before jumping to his death. He was found dead at the site.

Glass and debris covered the street and there was panic amongst the people passing the street. Nobody else was injured and further investigation is going on. The location is luxurious and is famous among A-list celebrities. The complex was earlier home to Cynthia Nixon and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen.

The building lies on the famous New York street, Billionaire’s Ray, it is the name given to the luxurious residential skyscrapers near the end of Central Park in Manhattan.

