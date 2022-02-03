An apologetic burglar gives $200 to house owner for broken window

Over the weekend, the owners of a New Mexico property were doubly astonished to find an AR-15-wielding burglar in their home, only to have him apologise, offer them money, and depart, embarrassed.

According to a Santa Fe county sheriff's office police report quoted by the Albuquerque Journal, the man slept, showered, dined, and drank beer in the residence on the outskirts of Santa Fe before the owners returned and discovered him.

He was armed with an AR-15 scoped rifle, yet he made no threats or took any of their jewellery or other valuables.

According to the complaint, he instead offered the homeowners $200 as "reimbursement for the window" that he shattered."

According to the complaint, the guy, who is around 6 feet (1.8 metres) tall and in his late 20s, told the owners he was fleeing from someone and that his family had been murdered in east Texas.

His car had broken down west of Santa Fe, he said.

According to the report, the individual was "very humiliated and remorseful about the situation," according to the residents.

The suspect walked along a ditch with his duffel bag and revolver after leaving the house.

According to the report, his alleged larcenies totaled $15.

