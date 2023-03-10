Americans want to delete THIS social media app from their phones & it's not TikTok

Americans want to delete this application from their phone. But what is it? It's not Facebook or TikTok, but Instagram.

VPNOverview, a security website, analysed the internet trends for the 30 most popular apps and found the ones people wanted to dump.

According to the analysis, there were over 900,000 searches over a recent six-month period on how to 'delete' or 'deactivate' Instagram. It was the highest search volume compared to other apps.

Facebook was second, but the numbers were far from 900,000. Similar searches for the app were 385,410. Meanwhile, Snapchat searches were at 217,400 and Twitter at 92,490. Furthermore, TikTok, on the other hand, had just 14,120 searches.

However, the volume is not as harmful as it looks. Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are the apps Americans use the most. A majority of the American population have social media applications on their phone.

In 2022, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the United States and worldwide.

If a person wants to break it off with Instagram, they have two choices. They can take a permanent break (delete your Instagram account forever with no givebacks) or take a temporary one by deactivating their account. The latter gives a user the option of coming back later.

According to the data, searches for 'deactivate Instagram' grew by 2,400 per cent, peaking on February 19, whereas the 'deactivate Facebook' section in the search grew by 1,566 per cent. It doesn't come as a shock as the Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta has suffered after Apple changed its privacy policy recently.