Americans are spending INSANE amounts to see the ball drop at Times Square this New Year's eve

Would you pay tickets costing between $450 and $12,500 in Times Square to watch the ball drop?

According to events entrepreneur Joshua Perla, many New Year's Eve revellers are willing to spend that amount and even more to ring in 2024, including $12,500 for a luxurious couples package at the Marriott Marquis.

With tickets ranging from $450 to $12,500, special New Year's Eve party packages are being offered at hotels and restaurants close to One Times Square, the site of the famed New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The tickets include access to food, drinks and live entertainment, while some offer views of the Big Ball.

Although attending the world-famous event is free for those watching from the sidewalks below, others are shelling out for Times Square NYE party packages that provide a little additional luxury.

Perla, founder of events sites BallDrop.com and NewYears.com, said business has been brisk for the 30 different Times Square packages.

“We are seeing an uptick in the price consumers are spending on New Year’s Eve tickets that include a live view of the ball drop in Times Square,” Perla told Side Dish.

That includes the $650 per person seating at one of the two Applebee’s locations in Times Square, which will offer a menu that goes beyond the fast-food chain’s usual fare of bottomless salad and pasta options.

These locations in Times Square are providing some of the most expensive ways to kick off 2024.

Olive Garden

Compared to other major restaurants and hotels, Olive Garden's Times Square location offers a slightly more affordable option for those celebrating New Year's Eve. Tickets cost $450 each, according to the event organiser's website.

Bubba Gump

Another chain of restaurants with jaw-dropping views and costs is Bubba Gump. The restaurant's all-inclusive ticket costs $1,015, the company's website shows. The admission price covers live entertainment, party favours, a champagne toast and a full buffet.

Knickerbocker

Only 150 feet from the Times Square Ball, the Knickerbocker Hotel, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, is throwing a swanky rooftop party. Tickets cost between $1,995 and $3,995, depending on the package, the hotel's website shows.

Marriott Marquis

According to Ball Drop, the Marriott Marquis Hotel is offering New Year's Eve experiences for between $1,350 and $12,500, depending on the package.