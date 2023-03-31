American Crossword Puzzle Tournament 2023: Check schedule, registrations, eligibility, prizes & live streaming

Crossword Tournament 2023: Crossword lovers and solvers gather annually to participate in the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (ACPT). The 45th Annual American Crossword Puzzle Tournament will happen from March 31 to April 2, 2023, at The Marriott in Stamford. This year Stamford is hosting the World's largest crossword puzzle tournament ever. Hundreds of crossword enthusiasts from the United States and Canada will assemble for the event. Will Shortz, The New York Times Crossword Puzzle Editor, will host the three-day competition. The ACPT has already broken a 45-year attendance record, as over 750 participants have registered for the game. The age of the participants is between 16 to 69. Shortz founded the event when he was 25 years old.

Here's everything you need to know about the World's biggest crossword puzzle tournament.

Crossword Tournament 2023 Schedule

The 45th American Crossword puzzle Tournament will begin on March 31 at 07:00 PM ET. The first day has a line-up of warm-up puzzles and entertainment, followed by a wine and cheese reception and award ceremony for the evening games.

Puzzles 1 to 6 will happen on April 1 alongside the Puzzle market. As the tournament goes forward, officials will keep posting the scores online. The evening program will have audience participation in the word and trivia games. Marie Haley will present the Annual Merl Reagle Memorial Award for lifetime achievement in crossword construction to Rich Norris.

April 2 will commence with Puzzle 7, followed by Crossworders Got Talent, a puzzlers' variety show. The American Crossword Puzzle Tournament's last game will be Puzzle 8, concluding at 1:45 PM ET.

Crossword Puzzle Tournament 2023 Eligibility & Rules

Contestants can compete in the category they are eligible for. They are as follows:

Division A: Everyone

Division B: Contestants who did not win a Division A or Division B prize during their last seven tournaments

Division C: Contestants who did not finish in the top 20 per cent during their previous three tournaments

Division D: Contestants who did not finish in the top 40 per cent during their previous three tournaments

Division E: Contestants who did not finish in the top 65 per cent during their previous three tournaments.

The top three contestants from divisions A, B and C will compete for the winning trophy. Scoring will be on accuracy and speed. A competitor scores 10 points per accurate solution entered across and down. There is also a time bonus: 25 extra points for each full minute finished ahead of the suggested solution time. However, a contestant loses 25 points for each missing or incorrect letter, but not beyond the point that the bonus returns to zero. There are also 150 additional points for a correct solution.

Crossword Puzzle Tournament 2023 Prizes

Division A 1st Prize $7,000 2nd $3,000 3rd $1,500 4th-10th (each) Trophy Division B 1st Prize $700 2nd $300 3rd $200 Division C 1st Prize $150 2nd $100 3rd $75 Each of Divisions D and E; Juniors, Fifties, Sixties, Seventies, Seniors 1st-3rd Prizes Trophy 11 Regional Winners (each) [map] 1st & 2nd Prizes Trophy Rookies 1st Prize $500 2nd $250 3rd $100 4th & 5th Trophy

Crossword Puzzle Tournament 2023 Live Streaming

People who wish to witness the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament can watch it live on the official YouTube channel of ACPT from Friday, 7 PM ET.

Crossword Puzzle Tournament 2023 Registrations

Registrations have closed for the tournament. However, some categories are still open. You can find them on ACPT's official website 'crosswordtournament.com.' It also has information for hotel reservations.