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America 250th anniversary: What really happened on July 4, 1776? The answer may surprise you

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 13:48 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 13:48 IST
America 250th anniversary: What really happened on July 4, 1776? The answer may surprise you

John Trumbull's painting, Declaration of Independence, depicting the five-man drafting committee of the Declaration of Independence presenting their work to the Congress. Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

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Did America really become independent on July 4, 1776? Not exactly. As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, one of the biggest myths surrounding Independence Day is back in focus. Scroll down to discover what actually happened on July 4, 1776.

Every year on July 4, the United States celebrates its Independence Day. This year, America is celebrating 250 years since its Independence, a milestone that is also known as the Semiquincentennial. Over the years, the day has come to be synonymous with backyard barbecues, parades, and massive fireworks displays. Curiously, popular culture often gets the history of what actually happened on that summer day in 1776 slightly wrong.

Contrary to common belief, the United States did not vote for independence on the Fourth of July, nor did the Founding Fathers sign the famous document on that date. So, what really happened on July 4 1776?

Also read | Pope Leo XIV uses America's 250th anniversary to push for migrant rights as Trump warns of 'threats to US identity'

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The Real Timeline: July 2 vs July 4

The United States actually achieved its legal separation from Great Britain two days earlier on July 2, 1776. On that day, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia and voted unanimously to pass the Lee Resolution, a motion introduced by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia, declaring the colonies free and independent states.

So, what happened on July 4? After approving the vote to break away, Congress started meticulously debating and revising the Declaration of Independence, introduced by Thomas Jefferson. After two days, on the afternoon of July 4, 1776, the delegates officially approved and adopted the final, edited text.

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Because the date printed at the top of the widely distributed broadsides was July 4, 1776, that was the date that captured the public imagination and stuck.

Also read | Do not open until 2276: Inside the US time capsule that won't be opened for 250 years

So what about the John Trumbull oil painting?

The grand oil painting by John Trumbull that hangs in the US Capitol Rotunda depicts a room full of Founding Fathers stepping forward to sign the parchment together on July 4. In reality, no mass signing took place that day.

On July 4, only two men signed the document: John Hancock, the President of the Continental Congress, and Charles Thomson, the secretary. The official, engrossed parchment that sits in the National Archives today wasn't actually signed by the majority of the 56 delegates until August 2, 1776, after it had been formally handwritten onto parchment. Some delegates didn't add their signatures until months later.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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