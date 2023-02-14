WATCH: Amazon-owned Zoox's robotaxi without steering wheel rolls in California's streets for the first time

In a first, Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon on Monday announced that its autonomous car took to the streets of California carrying passengers without any manual control. The electric car, which does not have a steering wheel or pedal, shuttled between Zoox's two main buildings in Foster City.

"On February 11, 2023, Zoox conducted the first run of its employee shuttle service in Foster City, California, marking the first time in history a purpose-built autonomous robotaxi without traditional driving controls carried passengers on open public roads," said the company in a statement.

"This is an amazing milestone for Zoox and the autonomous vehicle industry as a whole," added CEO Aicha Evans.

Last week, the @CA_DMV granted our permit to operate our robotaxi autonomously on public roads. This weekend, we hit the road! It marked the first time in history that a purpose-built robotaxi—with no manual controls—drove autonomously on open public roads https://t.co/EzkpDKOK7G… https://t.co/Th0lHRL5uD pic.twitter.com/8merkrp5VE — Zoox (@zoox) February 13, 2023 ×

The robotaxi company started the tests after receiving the nod from the California Department of Motor Vehicles last week. Currently, it can only test the vehicle on the one-mile route between its office buildings at speeds, not greater than 35 miles an hour.

The company is looking to expand its testing horizon by opening a shuttle service for its employees in the coming spring.

"In compliance with the California DMV permit, Zoox will first provide its service to its employees. As the company continues to advance its progress and secure additional government clearances, it will expand its service to the general public."

While Zoox is yet to disclose how many vehicles it has developed for its test fleet, industry insiders say the Amazon-owned company has dozens, if not 100 cars.

The rollout of the car for public use still seems pretty distant but the company, founded nine years ago is optimistic that it can achieve a breakthrough.

Amazon acquired Zoox in 2020 for an undisclosed amount to foray into the electric vehicles market.

Unlike other conventional EVs, Zoox is developing a bidirectional vehicle with no steering wheel or discernible front or back end. It allows the car to comfortably travel in either direction.

Zoox's competitor is not industry leader Tesla but General Motors Co.'s Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo who are also gunning to ace the robotaxi segment.

(With inputs from agencies)