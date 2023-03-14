Albert Einstein Birthday: Know motivational quotes by him, facts, inventions & discoveries and share wishes

German-born physicist Albert Einstein (1879–1955) is recognised as one of the most important figures in science throughout the 20th century. His most famous contribution is the theory of relativity, which dramatically altered how we think about space and time.

While he was born in Ulm, Germany, Einstein later relocated to Switzerland as a youngster. Thereafter, he pursued physics studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, where he graduated. At Bern, Switzerland, where he was employed as a patent clerk after receiving his degree, Einstein had plenty of time to reflect on theoretical physics.

Einstein wrote several papers in 1905 that served as the cornerstone of modern physics. One of these was his theory of special relativity, which demonstrated that the laws of physics apply to any observer moving uniformly concerning every other observer. The well-known formula E=mc2, which indicates that mass and energy are equivalent, was also presented by this theory.

Einstein's general relativity theory, which expanded the concepts of special relativity to incorporate gravity, was published in 1915. This theory demonstrated that gravity is a curvature of space and time brought on by the existence of mass and energy rather than a force.

Here are some motivational quotes by Albert Einstein:

"In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity."

"Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere."

"I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious."

"Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value."

"The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its reason for existing."

"We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them."

"Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think."

"The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination."

"Creativity is contagious, pass it on."

"I never made one of my discoveries through the process of rational thinking."

"Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world."

"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new."

"Amid every crisis, lies great opportunity."

"The only source of knowledge is experience."

"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.

Interesting Facts about Albert Einstein:

In the year 1879, Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.

His parents were concerned that he had a speech problem because he was a slow talker, but he was organising complicated ideas in his head before he spoke.

When Einstein was a little child, his family relocated to Italy, and he later attended school in Switzerland.

At Bern, Switzerland, where he was employed, Einstein had the leisure to contemplate physics and formulate his theories.

The link between mass and energy was clarified by Einstein's famous equation E=mc2, which depicts the equivalence of mass and energy.

In 1921, Einstein's explanation of the photoelectric phenomenon earned him the Physics Nobel Prize.

The creation of atomic energy and the atomic bomb were made possible by Einstein's work.

In 1952, Einstein was given the chance to lead Israel, but he turned it down.

During his life, Einstein strived to promote disarmament and peace as a pacifist.

A skilled violinist, Einstein frequently performed music with other scientists.

After becoming a citizen of the United States in 1940, Einstein later sent a letter to President Roosevelt outlining the hazards of nuclear weapons.

In 1955, Einstein passed away at the age of 76. Researchers have investigated his preserved brain to understand the roots of his brilliance.

Israel's presidency was offered to Einstein, but he turned it down.

Observations made during a solar eclipse in 1919 supported Einstein's work on the theory of general relativity.

An NAACP member who spoke out against racism and segregation in the US was Albert Einstein.

Albert Einstein's inventions and discoveries

Even while Albert Einstein is most recognised for his contributions to physics, particularly his theories of relativity, he also made several other discoveries and inventions throughout his lifetime. Here are a few examples:

Einstein presented a paper on the photoelectric effect in 1905, proving that light may exist as both a wave and a particle and that energy is conveyed in discrete units known as photons. This discovery contributed to the development of quantum mechanics. The Theory of Special Relativity: Einstein's theory of special relativity, which was published in 1905, demonstrated that the laws of physics apply to all observers moving uniformly concerning one another. The well-known formula E=mc2, which indicates that mass and energy are equivalent, was also presented by this theory. Brownian Motion: Einstein also wrote a paper on this topic in 1905, demonstrating how the size and shape of a particle may be determined from its random motion in a fluid. Einstein's general relativity theory, which expanded the concepts of special relativity to incorporate gravity, was published in 1915. This theory demonstrated that gravity is a curvature of space and time brought on by the existence of mass and energy rather than a force. Einstein designed a refrigerator in 1926 that had neither electricity nor any mechanical parts. The system was designed on the adsorption principle, which cools a substance using a vacuum. Unified Field Theory: Einstein devoted a significant portion of his later years to the pursuit of a unified field theory that would integrate all of nature's forces into a single theoretical framework. Even though he was unsuccessful in his attempt, his work opened the door for subsequent attempts to formulate a theory of everything.

Ultimately, Albert Einstein's innovations and discoveries had a significant influence on both modern science and technology as well as how we interpret the physical world.

Send Messages and Wishes on Albert Einstein's birthday to every math lover: