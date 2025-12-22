/Airstrip turns exam centre in Odisha; over 8,000 candidates vie for fewer than 200 posts | Watch

In our simple understanding, the use of an airstrip is limited to aircraft taking off, but that is not its only use if you are creative enough, like Odisha. A viral videos show over 8,000 candidates in Odisha appearing for a state-level examination on the Jamadarpali airstrip in Sambalpur district. With no desks or mats, the aspirants used the airstrip's surface to write the test, with drones deployed to monitor any wrongdoing and discipline during the process.

The state government published an advertisement for 163 Home Guard posts with a pay of less than Rs 650 a day. The job entails assisting police in their function of maintaining vigil at police stations and busy areas, which need enhanced law enforcement oversight.

Some of the candidates who took the exam were reportedly qualified with MBA and MCA degrees, among others.

“We advertised 183 Home Guard posts without anticipating such an overwhelming response. More than 10,600 candidates applied for positions requiring only a Class V qualification. We had to reject several applications due to under-qualification and age criteria,” said Bilkis Nesha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Home Guard), Sambalpur.



Political row erupts

The visuals of the test being held on the airstrip went viral across social media, leading to a political slugfest. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government over the employment issue.

"This is not a movie scene. This is BJP-ruled Odisha. Where more than 8,000 aspirants, including MBA & MCA graduates, were lining up for just 187 Home Guard vacancies. "This is the brutal reality of @BJP4India’s so-called double engine governance. Degrees in hand. Jobs nowhere. Unemployment isn’t an accident; it’s the BJP’s achievement,” TMC said in a post on X.