Cooking can be a relaxing activity, but also a task. Sometimes deciding what to cook, especially with a limited pantry, can be the toughest thing you can do. To help people in such a scenario, a New Zealand supermarket has come up with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based app.

The app called 'Savey Meal-bot' which was created by supermarket chain Pak 'n' Save asks users to enter in the various ingredients they have and auto-generates a meal plan or a recipe. But, the scenario has proven to be too good. The AI is suggesting people the weirdest, downright poisonous recipes.

Move over Cinderella's poison apple

You've heard of poison apples, but this is a new one. The app is suggesting out of the box recipes like 'Poison bread sandwiches' and 'mosquito repellent roast potatoes'.

These "unique" experiments came up when customers began experimenting with entering a wide range of household shopping products into the apps.

One recipe that was dubbed "aromatic water mix" was the recipe for chlorine gas, which, as per the bot, was "the perfect non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and refresh your senses."

It recommended that the users should "Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing fragrance."

Chlorine gas when inhaled can cause lung damage or death.

How it came to light

The curious bot and its weird recipes were shared on X, formerly Twitter. This prompted other New Zealanders to experiment and share their own results on social media.

One shared a recommendation for a bleach "fresh breath" mocktail, ant-poison and even glue sandwiches, "bleach-infused rice surprise" and "menthol bliss" a turpentine-flavoured French toast.

What the supermarket said

A supermarket spokesperson chalked it up to a "small minority" using the bot inappropriately. He said they were disappointed to see "a small minority have tried to use the tool inappropriately and not for its intended purpose."

In a statement, the supermarket said it was "fine-tuning" the controls of the bot to ensure that it was safe and useful for the users.

In a warning notice, they warned users that the recipes were "not reviewed by a human being" and that the company cannot guarantee "that any recipe will be a complete or balanced meal, or suitable for consumption."

"You must use your own judgement before relying on or making any recipe produced by Savey Meal-bot," said the company.

(With inputs from agencies)

