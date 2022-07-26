Russia: After polar bear gets milk can stuck in its mouth, veterinarians rescue it

In Russia’s remote Dikson settlement in the Arctic region, veterinarians have rescued a young female polar bear after the animal got a condensed milk can stuck in its mouth.

Before removing the sharp metal from its mouth, the Russian Natural Resources watchdog tranquillised the animal with a dart.

With a supply of fish left for the animal to eat as it would not be able to hunt on its own for some time, the bear named Monetochka was transported from Dikson to its natural environment.

Highlighting that the can had damaged the animal's tongue, a veterinarian from Moscow Zoo, Mikhail Alshinetsky said "It will most likely recover because the underlying muscles are not affected, the skin on the surface is damaged."

The bear will be taken to its natural habitat with a supply of fish after being kept under observation for a few days.

Polar bears, which are dependent on sea ice, are increasingly hungry and at risk of disappearing as the Arctic region is warming about three times faster than the global average.

With images of groups of animals gorging on rubbish in an open garbage dump, the invasion of a remote Russian village by dozens of ravenous polar bears three years ago captured headlines around the world.

Food discarded into garbage dumps is drawing polar bears toward human communities and into danger.

Often referred to as “the canary in the cryosphere,” polar bears have been marked as “threatened” on the endangered species list.

(With inputs from agencies)

