After Biden, 'maskless' PM Johnson also appears to doze off at COP26

Twitter users made fun of both President Biden and UK PM Johnson as they appeared to take a nap as COP26 kicked off on Monday.

As US President Joe Biden appeared to take a nap during the UN climate summit, pictures appeared of UK PM Johnson also nodding off.

UK PM Boris Johnson was seated next to UN chief António Guterres. The British prime minister was seen seated without his mask.

Twitter users made fun of both President Biden and Johnson as COP26 kicked off on Monday.

The US president was seen calmly taking a nap with his arms folded as the UN climate change conference was underway.  

In a dramatic gesture, Biden apologised for the Trump administration's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord.

"I guess I shouldn't apologise but I do apologise for the fact that the United States in the last administration pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit."

Biden during his speech had said the US will provide "hopefully leading by the power of example" while asserting that his administration was "working overtime" to ensure climate change goals were met. 

