After being trolled for 'dream to leave India' comment, student gets job offer from Truecaller CEO

An Indian student, studying in Canada was trolled and criticised for her 'dream to leave India' remark. The video went viral on Sunday (July 30).

In the viral video, the student introduced herself as Ekta. She was asked 'what brought her to Canada'. In the video, Ekta can be heard saying that it was her 'dream to leave India'. The reply didn't go down well with many social media users on 'X', the renamed platform of good ol' Twitter.

'Brain drain' is something that is scoffed at in India. Highly qualified youngsters sometimes choose to seek employment in western countries after studying in elite institutes in India like India Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management and so on. Those who profess their opposition to 'brain drain' say that these students take benefits of considerable subsidies on their education but create wealth for foreign companies and nations by settling there.

At the same time, those studying in institutes in India and abroad say that their hard work and merit has earned them admission to these prestigious institutions and it's a matter of personal choice which country they choose to settle in.

Ekta's video elicited reactions on the similar lines. She was criticised based on perception that she was trying to show India in poor light and was encouraging leaving home country.

But Ekta got support from unexpected quarters. None other than CEO of Truecaller rallied behind her.

"People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the globe," read the post by Alan Mamedi, CEO of Truecaller.

