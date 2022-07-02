After 10-day absence, Elon Musk is back on Twitter with two pics; says, 'Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?'

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk is back on Twitter after a hiatus of around 10 days. Since June 22, Musk remained absent on Twitter which was duly noted by his fans. Several Twitter users had been asking about Musk, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, a microblogging site which he is planning to buy.

Musk is quite Twitter vocal on Twitter. His posts about NFTs, and cryptocurrencies led to massive fluctuations in their share prices. His tweets about politics and the environment become news headlines. People look forward to his tweets related to his ambitious Mars and other space missions.

After around 10 days, Musk tweeted: "Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" He also posted an image with Pope Francis, In the caption, Musk wrote: "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday".

Later, Musk posted an image with ex-wife Talulah Riley, which was apparently taken in Venice. He captioned it as "Venice, a site of Great Remembrance".

One of the Twitter users commented on Riley's dress. The user wrote in the comment box that "Richest man in the world & you only bought her 1/2 a dress ... smh".

In the reply, Musk wrote: "Talulah designed that dress herself and much of my 40th birthday party. She is a party genius."

Talulah designed that dress herself and much of my 40th birthday party. She is a party genius. ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022 ×

Feeling … perhaps … a little bored? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022 ×

