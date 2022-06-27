Afghanistan quake: Dog comes to departed owner's house and cries each day

A dog is truly a man's best friend. And this pure affection does not go away even after his owner's death. A heartbreaking story has come from earthquake-struck Afghanistan. Samira SR, an advocacy and communications professional working with International Rescue Committee has shared a story that's sure to bring tears to our eyes.

What she has tweeted is a picture of a small, furry dog. We may take the dog to be just another 'cute' picture doing rounds on social media if not for the emotion of utter devastation in his eyes. The dog is surrounded by rubble of what must have been a house. To be specific, it is his departed owner's house. The recent earthquake sadly killed all members of the family of his owner. They are long gone but the dog is not ready to accept this.

According to Samira, the dog comes to the destroyed house everyday and cries because it can't see the familiar faces which, till last week, smiled warmly at him. The dog is now being taken care of by neighbours of the departed family. But the loyal dog still searches the rubble, clinging on the hope that he'll see his loved ones anytime. This sadly will never happen.

Every person in the house this dog belongs to was killed in the earthquake. Neighbours said they took him with them to feed/take care of. He keeps coming back to the destroyed house and wails.

Ochki village in Gayan, Paktika.#AfghanistanEarthquake #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/A7oCoGIn2V — Samira SR (@SSamiraSR) June 26, 2022 ×

At least 1,000 people were killed, 2,000 injured and 10,000 homes destroyed in the 6.1-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday (June 22). Helping thousands of Afghans is also a challenge for countries that had imposed sanctions on Afghanistan. The United Nations and several other countries have rushed aid to the affected areas, with more due to arrive over the coming days.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE