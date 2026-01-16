/ A plot to poison American crops? Chinese seeds packets are showing up at US homes

Packets of Chinese seeds are slipping into the US and reaching the doorsteps of farmers, and the officials have warned that they can "devastate" agriculture in the country if they are even opened. Most of these mysterious packages were reported from Texas, with 126 on record since January 1. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said that the packets might look "innocent, but the danger is real." Farmers have been told not to open the packets and report them. Similar Chinese see packets poured into the country in 2020, but Miller says this time they are coming in faster than before and spreading quickly. Most of them have reached East Texas, but cases have also been reported from other parts, from Florida to New Mexico.

“One invasive species, pest, or pathogen could devastate Texas farms, ranches, natural resources, and food supply. We cannot gamble with Texas agriculture,” Miller said, asking everyone to remain vigilant. Most of these packets are clear, while some carry Chinese labels. They show up at the doorsteps directly. Either way, they should not be opened.

Miller urged anyone who receives these to inform the department immediately. "Report every suspicious package. We can’t take any chances that might jeopardise our producers, the environment, or food security," he said. The strange thing is that these packets are slipping through customs at airports. The practice is to check all organic goods that enter the country to avoid any invasive species from wreaking havoc. Miller raised concerns over this miss by US Customs. "We’ve got a flaw in our security system. These things are coming directly shipped. Customs is not picking this up," Miller told News 4 San Antonio. He added that some of these seeds are "invasive species and noxious weeds" and could “ruin agricultural production.”

Is this a plot to poison American crops?