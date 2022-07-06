A hangover pill is now available to help you beat after-drink blues

A hangover is something completely opposite to the merriment experienced during drinking with friends. The headache, vomitting and (much) more is something people dread. 'Is there a cure to this?', You think aloud when you have to head to the washroom one more time. If only there was a magic pill.

Well, your wish is (generally) pharma industry's command. A 'hangover pill' has been intriduced by a Swedish brand Myrkl. The pill has gone on sale in the UK.

The pill is an anti-hangover supplement said to be “the pre-drinking pill that works.” Myrkl claims that the pill can break down 70 per cent of the alcohol after one hour.

For example, if a person drank 20 ml of pure alcohol, only 6 ml will enter the blood stream.

The company says that the pill fights onset of handover by activating bacteris in the gut which break down alcohol to carbon dioxide and water before it reaches the liver.

In UK, 30 pills are available for 30 pounds.

This pill may seem to be a boon to many but experts have been quoted as saying that people may abuse these pill. They have drawn attention to the possibility that someone who wants to drive after drinking may try to take this pill and it may not always be safe. It has also been pointed out that the pill may give people an excuse to drink way more than their bodies can bear.

