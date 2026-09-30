Gold prices have remained elevated in India and around the globe, keeping the precious metal in focus among investors and jewellery buyers. But alongside market forecasts, a much less conventional prediction has also resurfaced online: claims that Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga foresaw a sharp rise in gold prices in 2027. According to versions of the prediction circulating online, a global financial crisis or severe cash shortage could weaken confidence in traditional banking systems and encourage investors to turn to gold. But how much can the price rise, according to Baba Vanga? Scroll down to find out.

Baba Vanga gold price prediction for 2027

According to posts circulating online, gold prices could rise by up to 25 per cent to 40 per cent amid a global financial crisis. However, there is no authenticated record showing that Baba Vanga made this specific prediction. Sources examining her alleged forecasts note that she left no known written record of her prophecies, while many claims attributed to her have emerged through second-hand accounts and later publications.

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Several online reports claim that gold prices in India could climb to between Rs 2.62 lakh and Rs 2.82 lakh per 10 grams ($2,733 to $2,942 per 10 grams) in 2027. Another version places the possible price at around Rs 2.1 lakh per 10 grams.

Readers must note that these figures are not forecasts issued by financial institutions. They are estimates attached to an alleged prediction made by mystic Baba and should therefore be treated as speculative claims rather than established market projections.

However, financial institutions have made their own separate predictions regarding gold prices in 2027.

What JPMorgan predicts for gold in 2027

Major financial institutions are also projecting substantially higher gold prices.

J.P. Morgan Global Research expects gold to average about $2,116.44 per 10 grams or $6,000 per ounce (₹1,84,883 per 10 grams) in the fourth quarter of 2026 and sees prices rising towards $2,222 per 10 grams or $6,300 per ounce (₹2,13,125 per 10 grams) by the end of 2027. The bank points to factors including geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal concerns, inflation risks and demand from central banks and investors.

However, J.P. Morgan said that its outlook is subject to changes in Federal Reserve policy and the evolution of geopolitical conflicts.

UBS and Deutsche Bank predictions for gold prices in 2027

UBS has separately projected that gold could rise towards $1,763.70 per 10 grams or $5,000 per ounce (₹1,69,049 per 10 grams) in the first half of 2027.

Deutsche Bank has also maintained a $1,622.60 per 10 grams or $4,600 per ounce (₹1,55,525 per 10 grams), fourth-quarter 2026 target, according to a September analysis cited by TradingView, while arguing that gold's recent correction may have largely run its course.

What is happening to gold prices in India?

The domestic market has been volatile rather than moving in a straight line. As of September 30, reported 24-carat gold rates were around Rs 1.46 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Vanga was born Vangeliya Pandeva Dimitrova in 1911 and became famous as a blind Bulgarian mystic, clairvoyant and herbalist. According to accounts about her life, she lost her sight at the age of 12 after being caught in a tornado.

Her alleged predictions have since been credited with foreseeing events including the September 11 attacks, the Chornobyl disaster, Princess Diana's death, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Brexit and the rise of ISIS. Supporters have even claimed that around 85 per cent of her predictions came true. That figure, however, has never been independently verified.