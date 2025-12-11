/A 400,000-year-old fire discovery in England rewrites human history: Could this be birthplace of blaze?

Archaeologists have unearthed a human-created fire took place in the east of England 400,000 years ago. The discovery indicated that the origin of human fire dates back to more than 350,000 years, far earlier than previously thought. It was discovered that the ability to create fire has changed everything for humans, as it gave warmth as per need and allowed our ancestors to cook and eat meat, resulting in the growth of the brains of the people.

It meant we were no longer a group of animals struggling to survive; it gave us time to think and invent, and become the advanced species we are today. The team reported discovering baked earth alongside what appears to be the earliest Stone Age lighter – a flint struck against pyrite, or fool's gold, to produce a spark.

What is hidden beneath Barnham Forest

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hidden beneath the canopy of Barnham Forest lies an archaeological gem, buried just a few metres below the Earth and dating back to the furthest depths of human pre-history, according to a report by the BBC. Around a small clearing, lush green branches seem to part like a curtain, slowly unveiling a forgotten chapter of the forest’s history.

Archaeologists at East Farm Barnham in Suffolk have uncovered a prehistoric fireplace at the centre of what may have been a Stone Age “town hall,” where early humans gathered hundreds of thousands of years ago. The central hearth suggests this could have been a key site for the development of early language and social interaction.