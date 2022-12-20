'I'm sorry about everything': Former Nazi typist convicted for her role in over 10,000 murders

Irmgard Furchner, 97, a former secretary who worked as a typist for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, has been convicted of complicity in the murders of over 10,505 people.

Hired at Stutthof, she is also one of the first women who served a two-year suspended jail term.

Despite being a domestic worker, the typist was found guilty as the court believed she was aware of all the activities, BBC reported.

When the trial began in September 2021, Furchner fled her community retirement home and was found on the street by police in Hamburg.

After 40 days, she broke her silence. She said, "I'm sorry about everything that happened."

Her lawyers argued that she should not be found guilty as being one of the numerous typists in Hoppe's office raised many questions about what she knew.

But Stefan Hordler, a historian played a crucial role. He presented pieces of evidence. It became clear that Furchner was able to see one of the worst conditions at the camp.

Stutthof's commander Paul-Werner Hoppe was also jailed in 1955 for being an accessory to murder. He was released after five years.

Since the conviction of former Nazi death guard John Demjanjuk in 2011, a number of prosecutions have taken place in Germany. He was found to have given sufficient evidence to prove conspiracy.

It is believed that Furchner's case could be the last to take place for Nazi-era crimes.



According to estimates, some 65,000 individuals including Jewish prisoners and captured Soviet soldiers were killed.