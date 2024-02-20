70 coins removed from rare alligator's stomach in US after visitors toss them in enclosure

In a concerning incident at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska, visitors' thoughtless actions endangered the life of a rare white alligator named Thibodaux. This 36-year-old alligator, renowned for its leucistic condition, which results in translucent white skin and striking deep blue eyes, had to undergo an emergency veterinary procedure after ingesting an alarming 70 metal coins thrown into its cage by unaware visitors.

Thibodaux's leucism makes it a unique resident of the zoo, drawing visitors from far and wide to catch a glimpse of its ethereal appearance.

However, this condition also makes Thibodaux more vulnerable to harm, as evidenced by the recent incident. Veterinary examinations revealed the presence of the metal coins in its stomach, posing a grave threat to its health and well-being.

The zoo's animal health team acted swiftly to address the situation, recognising the urgent need for intervention to prevent any potential complications.

With Thibodaux's health hanging in the balance, veterinarians sprang into action, employing their expertise and specialised equipment to perform a delicate procedure.

Anesthetising Thibodaux ensured its safety during the procedure, while a carefully inserted plastic pipe protected its mouth and facilitated the safe extraction of the coins. Advanced tools, including a camera, aided in the precise retrieval of the foreign objects, minimizing the risk of further harm to the alligator, as reported by The Independent.

Successful removal and recovery

Following the procedure, X-ray imaging confirmed the presence of the coins in Thibodaux's stomach, validating the necessity of the emergency intervention.

With the coins successfully removed, Thibodaux began its road to recovery under the watchful care of the zoo's animal health team. Despite the ordeal, Thibodaux showed resilience, displaying signs of improvement and resilience in the days following the procedure.

In response, the zoo issued a plea to the public, urging visitors to refrain from throwing coins into animal enclosures. Instead, they encouraged guests to use designated souvenir coin machines, promoting a safer and more respectful interaction with the zoo's inhabitants.

“Any loose change can instead be turned in for a souvenir coin in one of the several machines around the Zoo or in our coin wishing well located in the atrium of the Desert Dome,” the zoo said in a statement.