At 66, Alexandra Hildebrandt has given birth to her 10th child, a baby boy named Philipp, on March 19. Defying conventional expectations, she conceived naturally without in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Having undergone eight previous C-sections, Alexandra’s case was particularly unique. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) states that pregnancy is possible at any age for women with a healthy uterus.

Born via C-section at Charite Hospital in Berlin, Philipp weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins his nine siblings, whose ages range from 46 to 2 years old.

Medical view on late-age pregnancy

Pregnancy at 66 is rare and generally considered high-risk. Experts warn that women over 50 face increased chances of complications, such as premature birth, hypertension, heart disease, and risks associated with previous cesarean sections.

A busy life and a healthy lifestyle

She revealed that Philipp’s pregnancy was smooth, with no complications. She attributes her fitness to a disciplined lifestyle, saying, "I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, and walk for two hours."

Despite her responsibilities as the managing chairwoman and director of the Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, Alexandra has received positive support from her family and friends regarding her latest pregnancy.