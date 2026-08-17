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$5 power bill for world's largest electric-hybrid aircraft's 27-minute flight

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 18:32 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 18:32 IST
$5 power bill for world's largest electric-hybrid aircraft's 27-minute flight

An illustration of Sweden's Heart Aerospace's ES-30 electric-hybrid aircraft. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

An aircraft powered by electricity flew for nearly half an hour in New York, the first of its kind. The 11-tonne plane is meant to test the systems for Heart Aerospace's main aircraft, which will be a hybrid and is meant to fly 800 kilometres. 

A company has successfully flown its battery-electric aircraft for 27 minutes on just $5 worth of power, the world's largest such plane. US-based Heart Aerospace, originally founded in Sweden, weighs 11 tonnes and took off from Plattsburgh International Airport in New York on August 12. The X1 demonstrator reached a height of 1,100 feet on an all-battery-electric propulsion system producing more than 1 MW. It has a 106 ft wingspan, four electric motors, and can seat 30 passengers. It is only a test aircraft planned for Heart's ES-30 regional plane.

The X1 tests the technologies, systems and manufacturing processes for the final aircraft. ES-30 will be hybrid-electric instead of relying only on electricity. The ES-30 will have an all-electric range of 200 km and an 800 km hybrid-electric range. The plane can charge fully within 30 minutes.

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The $5 cost of X1


The flight had several other operating costs, such as pilots, maintenance, airport charges, battery depreciation/replacement, aircraft financing, insurance, etc. The $5 is only the cost it incurred for the electricity used for the 27-minute flight.

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Timeline of the electric-hybrid aircraft

Heart Aerospace started developing the electric regional aircraft in 2019 after entering the Y Combinator's W19 programme. Within a year, it showcased its early ES-19 concept, drawing interest from various parties. It raised $35 million in 2021, with investment from United Airlines and Mesa Air Group. Its first subscale flight took off in December 2021 to validate the electric propulsion. It unveiled its 30-seat ES-30 in September 2022, and then raised another $107 million to develop the X1 demonstrator.

It developed the X1 within two years and started ground testing in October 2024. The company established the X1 flight-test base at Plattsburgh, New York in January 2025. It plans to test the pre-production ES-30/X2 programme in 2028 and is targeting 2031 for ES-30 to enter service.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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