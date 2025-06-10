/23 million followers in 5 days: China's mathematics genius opens first social media account and goes viral. Here's why

Wei Dongyi - a mathematics prodigy from China - became an overnight sensation after making his first social media account. The 33-year-old made an account on the Chinese social media platform Douyin and received over 3 million followers in just five days of joining.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that concerns regarding his appearance and dental health made him gain massive attention.

Dongyi is originally from Shandong province in eastern China. Currently, he works as an assistant professor in the mathematics department at the esteemed Peking University.

Despite getting multiple achievements in life, the math champion chose to do research and teaching. He said that he does not enjoy spending time on social media and prefers listening to the radio instead, the news agency reported.

Dongyi gained recognition in 2021 after a street interview that was posted online. He was seen wearing not-so-impressive clothes and clutching a water bottle along with a plastic bag containing three steamed buns. His simplicity impressed the internet.

People on the internet even called him “God Wei” after his street interview.

His social media account was opened with the assistance of his family members and was confirmed by his cousin. The account will be all about math content and is aimed at helping Wei connect more with the world.

As per the information available online, his research field includes partial differential equations and differential geometry.