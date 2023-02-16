10 shocking facts about North Korea you don't know

North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), is a country located in East Asia. It shares borders with China to the north, Russia to the northeast, and South Korea to the south. Pyongyang is the country's capital city as well as its largest. North Korea is a highly secretive and authoritarian state with a centralised economy and a one-party system. The country has been ruled by the Kim family since its inception in 1948. The current leader is Kim Jong-un, who assumed power in 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il.

The government tightly controls all aspects of society, including the media, economy, and political system. The country has one of the largest standing armies in the world and has been subject to international sanctions due to its nuclear weapons programme.

Life in North Korea is heavily restricted, with limited freedom of speech, movement, and access to information. The government controls all media outlets and restricts access to the internet. The country is heavily reliant on foreign aid to feed its population, with many North Koreans suffering from malnutrition and other health issues.

Despite its challenges, North Korea has made progress in some areas, including healthcare and education. The country has also made efforts to engage with the international community, including historic summits with South Korea and the United States. However, the country's human rights record remains a significant concern for the international community.

Here are 10 shocking facts about North Korea: