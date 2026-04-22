/'You’re causing traffic jam': Woman blasts at Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan amid BJP protest in Worli

A woman trapped in heavy traffic lost her cool and confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a protest over the women’s reservation bill, accusing him for creating a traffic snarl in the Worli area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. The incident captured on phone quickly gained traction online, intensifying criticism against the BJP for using such tactics for protest.



The incident occurred while Mahajan, with BJP protesters, was addressing reporters at the rally. The event was organised to target Opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill, with the focus on speeding up the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, in the Lok Sabha.



The viral video posted on the social media platform X shows that the agitated woman confronted Girish Mahajan, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters. "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said. The woman also questioned the minister about why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of disrupting moving vehicles on the route.

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In the video, it is also seen that as soon as Mahajan attempted to pacify her, the woman returned and continued shouting at her, saying, "Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting." When a police officer stepped in, she reacted sharply, refusing to respond and insisting that no one address her.

Oppositions react

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Harshwardhan Sapkal shared the clip, alleging that the ruling party’s campaign on women’s reservation had revealed its “true face.” He accused the BJP of misleading women for political advantage and using the issue to promote a “false narrative.”



Sapkal also claimed that the Opposition alliance had earlier blocked what he described as the BJP’s attempt to alter constitutional and electoral processes under the pretext of reservation, and alleged that the party was now turning to rallies and propaganda to reignite the issue.



Former State Congress chief Nana Patole also shared the clip on his X, stating that ordinary citizens were being harassed due to the "drama" of the BJP. He said that the outburst of woman showed reflected growing public anger, adding that the BJP will be rejected by women across the country in the future.