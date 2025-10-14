/‘Worst of All Time’: Trump slams Time magazine for using his ‘super bad picture’ on cover for Gaza deal

US President Donald Trump slammed Time magazine on Tuesday (October 14) for using his worst photo "of all time" for a cover story on celebrating "his triumph" for the Gaza peace deal. “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!” POTUS added. “I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out," he said.



Trump accused the magazine of deliberately using the photo. “What are they doing, and why?” he asked.

The Gaza peace summit

Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" while signing a declaration Monday meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza. This came hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners. "This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

‘The rebuilding begins’



While addressing the crowd after signing the peace agreement, Trump said, “This is the day people around the world have been praying for. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East. The hostages have been returned, and further work goes on. Humanitarian aid is now pouring into Gaza. The rebuilding begins, I think this will be the easiest part.”

“The future will not be ruled by fights of the past. There won't be World War 3 in the Middle East. We're all agreed that Gaza's reconstruction needs to be one that is demilitarised," the American president added.

Why was Netanyahu not at Gaza summit in Egypt?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly used diplomatic pressure to bar Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from attending the Gaza summit in Egypt. As per a report by AFP, Erdogan was backed by other regional leaders. The Israeli Prime Minister was initially expected to join world leaders at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The summit focused on discussions about efforts to end the war in Gaza.