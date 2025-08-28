/‘We knew this day would come...’: This 150-year-old US newspaper is stopping printing for THIS reason

Newspapers have been the most essential source for learning valuable information and developments across the world. However, in recent years, newspapers have seen a sharp decline in popularity as digital media takes over the globe. In a time when social media platforms have become the primary source of news for the majority of people, a media organisation in the United States has decided to stop printing its 150-year-old newspaper and “fully transition to a digital-only model” by the end of this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) announced on Thursday (Aug 28) that it will cease the production of its printed newspaper after December 31, 2025. The organisation, which has been among the most essential in Georgia for more than 150 years, will completely turn to a digital news outlet on January 1, 2026.

According to AJC, the move reflects the organisation’s continued investment in its digital transformation as the outlet intends to “accelerate an ambitious, long-term growth strategy to transform the AJC from a storied daily newspaper into a modern media company.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Andrew Morse, President and Publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said that the news industry is being overturned by rapidly evolving technology and consumer behaviour.

“We knew this day would come and have been planning for it. Many more people engage with our digital platforms and products today than with our print edition, and that shift is only accelerating. Fully embracing our digital future will ensure our investment in distinctive journalism will have the greatest impact for years to come,” Morse said.

Over the last two years, the AJC bolstered its efforts to expand and modernise its newsroom. The organisation invested in its digital product, while also launching newsletters, podcasts, and original video content. The outlet further expanded its scale by focusing on digital subscriber growth, widening its coverage, and opening new bureaus in Athens, Macon, and Savannah.

“We are not stepping away from our readers—we’re stepping forward with them,” said Leroy Chapman, the Editor-in-Chief of the media organisation. “Our mission remains unchanged. This is about continuing to build a newsroom that delivers essential journalism smarter, more sustainably, and that serves communities across generations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Cox Enterprises, the parent company of AJC, bought the Atlanta Journal in 1939 and the Constitution in 1950. In 2001, the company merged the two papers under the same masthead. The firm also owns other media outlets, including the Dayton Daily News, through Cox First Media. But they remain separate operating entities and unaffected by this decision.