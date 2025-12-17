/'Terrifying moment': Escalator suddenly speeds up at Dhaka university, triggers panic among students — VIDEO

An escalator at the BRAC University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, suddenly sped up due to a technical malfunction, creating panic among students. The incident captured on the phone went viral on social media. The scene unfolded while several students were using the escalator inside the university campus.

In the viral video it is seen that the University's suddenly began moving at an unusually high speed, triggering panic and confusion. Students in the video can be seen quickly stepping off and jumping aside the moment the escalator reaches the landing, while others nearby look on in shock and panic.

The video captures frightened students struggling to keep their balance as the escalator runs at an alarming speed, triggering screams from both those on it and nearby witnesses.

After the clip went viral, social media users raised concerns about campus safety and a potential technical issue with the escalator. Meanwhile, the university has yet to release an official statement explaining the cause of the malfunction or outlining existing safety protocols.

Netizens react to the horrifying viral video

After the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began to come up with their mixed opinion. One of the netizens said," This is what happens when an escalator is overloaded and the countering mechanism doesn't cope with the load."

The next said, "They thought of super power. Chalo super power nehi sahi super fast escalator achieved."

"Even elevators got fed up of Bangladeshis," another said in a sarcastic tone.