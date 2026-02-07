As the Valentine’s week begins with Rose Day on Saturday (Feb 7), Delhi Police’s social media post has won the hearts of netizens for its creative and tongue-in-cheek wish. Reassuring Delhi residents about its presence and readiness, their poetic message has sparked heartwarming reactions on the internet.

In a post on social media, Delhi Police wrote, “Roses are Red. Sirens are Blue. Feel safe, when PCR is near you.”

“This Rose Day, Delhi Police stands committed to your safety, security and quick response. ALWAYS NEARYBY, ALWAYS ALERT,” they added in the caption.

‘Pookie Police’

Reacting to the post, several social media users shared praises for the Delhi Police’s sense of humour.

Many users on social media wrote, “Dil ki police” (Police of the heart) in the comments. While one user said, “Pookie police,” another wrote, “Who are these creative people?” One person said, “Thank you Delhi Police.”

“I love the SMM of this page,” one user praised the social media manager of their handle. A person joked, “When Gen Z become DP SMM.” Another said, “Delhi Police rocks.”

Delhi Police’s witty social media posts

Delhi police is often known to share humorous social media posts while also urging citizens to ensure safety and lawfulness, and follow traffic rules. Last month, Delhi Police posted a video on their official handle in a witty manner, showing people performing stunts on bikes for making reels. The police urged not to perform stunts on the road for “temporary” likes.