/'Must be some defect in him': Bride’s father rejects groom after he refuses dowry

A Reddit post has gone viral after revealing how a groom was rejected for refusing dowry, triggering widespread debate on social media. The incident, shared by a user, depicts how rejecting dowry is still being viewed as a flaw rather than a virtue in 2025. In the post, the user claimed that the family insisted on his cousin for luxury gifts like cars and property, but when he declined, the bride's father said, ‘If he refuses dowry, there must be some defect in him.’

According to the post, the groom in question was a 27-year-old cousin of the user who posted the whole incident. He described that the groom was financially stable, well-educated, and from a respected family. His cousin owns ancestral property, has parents who run successful businesses in real estate and hospitality, and even drives a BMW M340i. He was reportedly in talks for an arranged marriage with a girl considered smart, career-oriented, and from a good family background.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The matter took an unusual turn when the girl’s father asked the groom what dowry he wanted. The groom politely declined, saying he did not want any dowry or gifts. However, the father insisted he should accept at least a luxury car or a duplex flat. Despite repeated refusals, the situation escalated, and eventually the girl’s father rejected the match altogether.

The reasoning left many stunned. As per the post, the girl’s father told the family, “If he’s refusing dowry, there must be some defect in him.” He further added that “a high-value man knows his worth." "To explain, he even gave this gem of an analogy: Xiaomi/Vivo phones are 15k-20k, but people still pay over a lakh for iPhones because they’re valuable," the post further read.

Netizens react to the post

One of the users said, "Correct. Some cases they want to show off to the society what we gave and how much we have spent, interestingly not showing off will also lead to society saying they must have some issues in their daughters/SIL. The samaj/society will never let you live peacefully."

The another said,"He was offering dowry so that if things go south and in most cases like these they do, the bride can then file cases of dowry harrassment and extract a huge alimony. So a 40-50 lakh investment can fetch them 4-5 crores in a few years. Your cousin really dodged a bullet."