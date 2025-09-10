/'Most compelling evidence to date...': NASA's Perseverance may have found traces of life on the red planet

NASA’s Perseverance rover may have uncovered the strongest clue yet that microbial life once existed on Mars. A rock sample named “Sapphire Canyon,” collected from a dried riverbed in Jezero Crater, contains chemical signatures that scientists say could be of biological origin, according to new research published in Nature. The sample was extracted from a rock called “Cheyava Falls” in 2024, located in a geological area known as the Bright Angel formation — a site believed to have been shaped by flowing water long ago. The presence of certain minerals and organic molecules in this sample raises the possibility that it holds a “potential biosignature” — a feature or substance that may indicate past life, although further analysis is required to be certain.

“This is the most compelling evidence to date for potential ancient life on Mars,” said NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy. “It’s a major step forward in our search for life beyond Earth.” Perseverance began studying the Bright Angel formation — a group of rock layers lining the edges of the ancient Neretva Vallis river channel — in July 2024. The terrain’s clay- and silt-rich sedimentary rocks are ideal for preserving ancient life, much like similar deposits on Earth.

The rover’s scientific instruments, particularly PIXL and SHERLOC, detected a combination of organic carbon, sulfur, iron oxides, and phosphorus in the Cheyava Falls rock. These elements could have served as energy sources for microbial life — if it ever existed there. A particularly intriguing feature was the discovery of tiny “leopard spot” mineral patterns — zones rich in vivianite (an iron phosphate often found near decaying matter on Earth) and greigite (an iron sulfide linked to certain microbes). These minerals could have formed through reactions between organic matter and minerals in the rock, a process microbes are known to use for energy. However, scientists also note that these minerals can be produced without life, under certain geological conditions.

Importantly, the Bright Angel rocks don’t appear to have undergone extreme heat or acidity — two non-biological conditions that could create these minerals — which makes the biological explanation more plausible, though not yet proven. “This find caught us off guard,” said Joel Hurowitz, lead author of the paper and a planetary scientist at Stony Brook University. “We assumed we’d find signs of life in older rocks. These are relatively young, which may mean Mars was habitable longer than we thought.”

NASA stresses that although the results are exciting, they don’t confirm past life on Mars. Scientists must still rule out all non-biological explanations. “Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence,” said Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist. “This peer-reviewed publication is a major step, but more work lies ahead.”

