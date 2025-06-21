/'Glad' did not have a son, says Michelle Obama. Here's why she made the comment

The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has never shied away from speaking her mind. And this time she wasn't any different. In a candid moment on the latest episode of The Light Podcast (IMO), in whish she spoke at length about parenting and her experience of raising daughters, Michelle said she is 'glad' she does not have a son with husband and former US President Barack Obama.

While speaking with her brother Craig Robinson and radio host Angie Martinez on IMO, Mitchell, who is 61 jokingly said she has no regrets and that he would’ve just been a “pint-sized version” of her husband, Barack Obama, reported the New York Post.

“I'm so glad I didn't have a boy because he would have been a Barack Obama," said Michelle.

Martinez then laughingly said the concept of a "Baby Barack" was “amazing.” Michelle countered saying, “No, I would’ve felt for him.

A chunk of the podcast was shared on X after which it went viral.

One of the X user on seeing the video wrote, “She just keeps on dissing him but she has the two girls?? While another said “That marriage is over.”

Earlier in the same episode, Michelle appeared to take a veiled swipe at Obama, who has enjoyed practising his golf game post-presidency.

“Parenting is like fly-fishing. Never been fly fishing but from what I’ve seen about it it’s all in the wrist it’s a very delicate balance... it’s like nothing works the same way every time,” she said.