/‘Embarrassing’: Internet trolls Trump over cryptic ‘Embrace The Penguin’ post amid Greenland push

Amid US President Donald Trump’s push for acquiring Greenland, White House’s cryptic post on social media has gone viral, with netizens trolling the administration. The post comes amid a series of AI-generated images featuring Trump, pushing the Arctic rhetoric.

In the post captioned ‘Embrace The Penguin’, the White House joins the viral trend of what has been dubbed as “Nihilist Penguin”, “Lonely Penguin”, or “Wandering Penguin” meme. The meme, which originated from Werner Herzog’s 2007 documentary Encounters at the End of the World, shows a lone Adelie penguin separating from its colony and walking towards the mountains.

In the AI-generated image, Trump is seen walking alongside a penguin holding the US flag towards icy mountains. At the back, a Greenland flag is seen in the distance near the mountains, seemingly suggesting that the US president is going in the direction of Greenland.

However, the post did not sit well with social media users, who began trolling Trump as there are, in fact, no penguins in the Arctic region. Many pointed out the factual error, calling the White House post “embarrassing”. Some people also posted AI-generated images of Trump. One showed Trump in a clown outfit, while another showed a polar bear running after him.

“Nice try. We don’t have penguins here in Greenland,” said a user. While another wrote, “Two illegal aliens on Greenland?” referring to Trump’s crackdown against illegal immigrants.

The latest post follows a series of AI images of Trump as he expands his push for Denmark's sovereign territory. Days earlier, Trump posted an AI image featuring himself, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing beside an American flag and a sign reading ‘Greenland - US territory est. 2026.’