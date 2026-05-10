/'Bye bye, drones': Trump floods truth social with AI Iran war images, LIV Golf photos

US President Donald Trump on Saturday flooded his Truth Social account with over a dozen posts featuring AI-generated Iran war images and golf tournament snapshots. His social media account was inactive throughout the morning till early afternoon, but then at 3:51 p.m., he shared an artificial image showing drones marked with Iranian flags sinking into the sea, describing them as “dropping like butterflies.”



Shortly afterwards, he posted another fabricated image showing a US warship firing laser beams into the sky, causing massive explosions, along with the caption: “Bye Bye, Drones.” Trump then turned his attention to attacking former Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, seemingly blaming them for failing to take military action against Iran.

Post on claims of US forces sinking 159 Iranian vessels

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One split-screen graphic contrasted a destroyed Iranian naval fleet labelled “Trump” with untouched ships under “Obama/Biden,” reinforcing Trump’s earlier claim that US forces had sunk 159 Iranian vessels. He later shared an AI-generated image portraying himself aboard a ship, gazing through binoculars as an approaching fleet erupted in flames.



Trump’s war-based social media posts followed amid an ongoing tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran, as both nations are enforcing duelling blockades in the Strait of Hormuz. Recent developments show the tensions remain broadly unpopular with the American public.

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