/'Italy was not there...': Trump targets Meloni again, hints at withdrawing troops from Italian bases

US President Donald Trump told Italian media that he is "still considering" relocating troops from bases in Italy, adding that Italy was never present to help the US when needed. Trump has been speaking against Meloni after she refused to back Trump's war in Iran. “Italy was not there when we needed it, and I am considering moving our troops from Italian bases,” local newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday (May 9). The newspaper said that Trump made the remarks in a phone interview. Italy's ANSA news agency had reported on May 1 that Trump said he may reduce US military presence in Spain and Italy, slamming European allies for not helping in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

In response to Trump's remarks, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that he "cannot understand" the reasoning behind that. He noted that Italy is working with countries in a coalition to prepare a mission in the Strait of Hormuz focused on mine clearance and the protection of maritime navigation.

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What Trump said against Meloni

Earlier in April, Trump strongly criticised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she opposed American attacks on Pope Leo and distanced Italy from the ongoing Iran conflict. Responding to Meloni calling his remarks against the Pope unacceptable, Trump said that “she is the one who is unacceptable.” He further accused her of not taking the Iran threat seriously, claiming that she was unwilling to support efforts to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump also argued that Italy benefits from oil routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz while refusing to support US-led military efforts in the region. He claimed Meloni wanted America to “do the work” while Italy stayed out of the conflict. The US President additionally questioned her commitment towards NATO and criticised her reluctance to back Washington’s position on Iran.

Meloni’s stance on Iran war