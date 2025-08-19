/'Brain eating amoeba' detected in treated drinking water in Australian towns. Officials say, do not let...

Two towns in Australia were in for a rude shock when tests showed Naegleria fowleri, nicknamed the "brain-eating amoeba", was swimming in the treated drinking water supplied to their area. Notably, it is one of the most dangerous microorganisms and causes a fatal infection that is almost certain to kill the patient. The towns are located in the state of Queensland, and the deadly bug was noticed when the drinking water was tested. A public health notice has been issued to both Charleville and Augathella. "Murweh Shire Council is advising residents and visitors to Charleville and Augathella that Naegleria fowleri, a rare but potentially harmful organism, has recently been detected in the town water supplies," the health notice stated. "This detection follows a comprehensive water quality project commissioned by Queensland Health and undertaken by a Queensland university." Also Read: What is Naegleria fowleri, the brain-eating amoeba that killed five-year-old in India?



Naegleria fowleri is a rare organism and reaches the brain after entering through the nasal passage. It is mostly found in warm, untreated freshwater and soil, and enters the body while swimming in lakes. Experts say that drinking contaminated water or washing clothes in it cannot infect a person. A Queensland Health spokesperson said, "There is minimal risk to the community as long as people don't allow water to go up their nose when bathing, showering or washing their face." Also Read: Alert sounded after Kerala girl dies of 'brain-eating amoeba' — How safe are you?

How does brain-eating amoeba enter brain?

It is known as the "brain-eating" amoeba because it literally feeds on the human brain after entering the body. It travels through the nasal passage and breaks through the bony cribriform plate, the point that separates the brain and the nose. From here, it reaches the olfactory bulb and then attacks the brain, feeding on cells. The feeding frenzy triggers oxidative stress and leads to the cells exploding. The immune system is activated, leading to extreme inflammation. Severe meningitis, encephalitis or oedema can set in, leading to death within seven to 10 days.