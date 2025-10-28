‘Are those Nazi salutes?’ Zohran Mamdani and his ally’s gesture at New York rally sparks controversy

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have sparked a controversy after they posted a photo showing themselves doing a hand gesture, which many described as “Nazi salutes”, at a rally in Queens on Sunday (Oct 26). Mamdani, along with his backers AOC and Bernie Sanders, framed the election as a one-on-one battle against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Sharing the picture on X, Mamdani wrote, “Thank you, New York City. Now let’s win.” In the photo, Mamdani and AOC can be seen making a gesture at the crowd as Sanders stands beside them.

Responding to the post, US Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, questioned, “Are those Nazi salutes?” To this, Elon Musk replied, “Sure looks like it.” The billionaire previously came under fire for making a similar gesture at the crowd.

Taking the stage at a tennis stadium in Queens, where thousands gathered to support Mamdani, the mayoral hopeful talked about his path to the Democratic nomination. He said that at one point he was tired in polls with “someone else” at 1 per cent, as quoted by NBC News.

“Now as we stand on the precipice of taking this city back from corrupt politicians and the billionaires that fund them, let our words ring out so loud tonight that Andrew Cuomo can hear them in his $8,000-a-month apartment,” Mamdani said. He added that he hoped Cuomo’s “puppet master in the White House” could hear them, too.

“We climbed in the polls faster than Andrew Cuomo could dial Donald Trump’s number,” he added. “People began to be able to pronounce my name.” Former governor Cuomo is running as an independent in the general elections.

Mamdani called for an end to the era of government that “deems an issue too small or a crisis too big.”

“Because we need a government that is every bit as ambitious as our adversaries,” he said. “A government strong enough to refuse the realities we will not accept and forge the future. No longer will we allow the Republican Party to be the one of ambition.”