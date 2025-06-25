A Brazilian tourist who fell into an active volcano during a hike in Indonesia was found dead by rescue workers. Juliana, a 26-year-old pole dancer, was on a trip to Southeast Asia and had already traversed through Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. In Indonesia, she joined a hiking group and went up Mount Rinjani, Indonesia's second-largest volcano. Here she got separated from the group and plunged hundreds of feet into the abyss. Videos showing Juliana alive and moving were released, giving hope to her family members. However, it took the rescue teams almost four days to reach her, and by that time, it was too late. Her parents are accusing the authorities in Brazil and Indonesia of not doing enough on time. Juliana's family was reportedly shown videos of rescue teams taking food, water and warm clothing to her, which were fake and AI-generated.

"After four days of work, hindered by adverse weather, terrain and visibility conditions in the region, teams from Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist," a statement from the Brazilian government read.

The family says they urged rescue officials to work faster to save Juliana. Her sister said officials misled them with fake videos of rescue teams reaching Juliana. "All the videos that were made are lies, including the one of the rescue arriving at her. The video was forged to look like that, along with this message associated with it. We even celebrated. It was a shock to find out that it was a lie," Mariana said.

Her father, Manoel Marins, told Brazil's TV Globo before leaving for Indonesia that there has been a lack of communication between Indonesian and Brazilian authorities. He alleged at the time that officials don't know where she is and they haven't reached her. "She hasn't received water, she hasn't received food. She's been alone for more than 36 hours, and it seems like they don't even know where she is now," he said.

Juliana got separated from a group of hikers

Juliana had paid $150 to join six tourists and a tour guide on the active volcano located on Lombok Island. She faced problems on the hike and was left behind by the tour guide, her sister Mariana told Brazilian news magazine Fantastico. Mariana said the park told them about what had happened. "We found out about this after contacting people who work at the park. Juliana was in this group, but she got very tired and asked to stop for a while. They kept going, and the guide didn't stay with her," she said.

Her sister further said that she was lost and didn't know where to go, what to do. The guide returned when he saw Juliana had still not joined them back, and found that she had fallen into the abyss. However, the guide, identified as Ali Musthofa, told Brazilian outlet O Globo that he never left Juliana, but waited for her.

"I looked for her at the last resting place, but I couldn't find her. I told her I would wait for her ahead. I told her to rest," he said. He then saw the light of a flashlight in a ravine about 150 meters deep and heard Juliana's voice calling for help. Musthofa told Juliana to wait for help.

