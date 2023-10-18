ugc_banner

X introduces $1 annual subscription for basic features in trial

California, US Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a subscription model charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines for basic features like posting. This aims to combat spam and bots. Users who decline the fee access a "read-only" version. Existing users are unaffected. Musk's management of X has brought controversial changes, including considering charging all users to address fake accounts, which received global criticism.

Elon Musk, who took over the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, last year, has introduced a new subscription model that involves charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines for accessing basic features, such as posting messages.

This move is part of X's strategy to fortify its battle against spam, manipulation, and bot activities on the platform, reported AFP. 

X released a statement announcing this new approach, shedding focus on its commitment to addressing issues of spam and manipulation.

trending now

How much will it cost?

Under this trial subscription model, new web users in the Philippines and New Zealand are required to pay approximately $0.75 and $0.85 annually, in exchange for access to basic functions, including the ability to post content on the platform.

Users who opt not to pay this nominal fee will be relegated to a "read-only" version of the platform. While they can still read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts, they won't be able to actively participate by posting their own content. 

"This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount," the statement read.

What does it mean for existing users?

Notably, the introduction of these charges will have no impact on existing users in the Philippines and New Zealand. The subscription model specifically targets new users, seeking to create a more controlled environment as they onboard the platform.

Also watch | Will Elon Musk testify in Twitter probe?

Since Elon Musk's acquisition of X last year for a substantial $44 billion, he has introduced several controversial changes in both the management and product offerings of the platform.

Notably, Musk floated the idea of imposing a nominal fee on all users to combat the proliferation of fake accounts.

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

RELATED

This X glitch enabled the hijacking of CIA informant channel. Here's how

For the first time, an AI system discovers supernova without human intervention

LinkedIn lays off more than 650 employees in another round over bleak outlook

Topics