X introduces $1 annual subscription for basic features in trial

Elon Musk, who took over the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, last year, has introduced a new subscription model that involves charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines for accessing basic features, such as posting messages.

This move is part of X's strategy to fortify its battle against spam, manipulation, and bot activities on the platform, reported AFP.

X released a statement announcing this new approach, shedding focus on its commitment to addressing issues of spam and manipulation.

How much will it cost?

Under this trial subscription model, new web users in the Philippines and New Zealand are required to pay approximately $0.75 and $0.85 annually, in exchange for access to basic functions, including the ability to post content on the platform.

Users who opt not to pay this nominal fee will be relegated to a "read-only" version of the platform. While they can still read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts, they won't be able to actively participate by posting their own content.

"This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount," the statement read.

What does it mean for existing users?

Notably, the introduction of these charges will have no impact on existing users in the Philippines and New Zealand. The subscription model specifically targets new users, seeking to create a more controlled environment as they onboard the platform.

Also watch | Will Elon Musk testify in Twitter probe? Since Elon Musk's acquisition of X last year for a substantial $44 billion, he has introduced several controversial changes in both the management and product offerings of the platform.

Notably, Musk floated the idea of imposing a nominal fee on all users to combat the proliferation of fake accounts.

(With inputs from agencies)