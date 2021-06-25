Windows 11 is now official. Here is all you need to know

Microsoft on Thursday unveiled the next generation of Windows operating system, Windows 11. With this change, Windows aims at giving its user a 'fresh perspective'.

As per the official website, the new Windows provide a 'calm and creative' space where one can pursue passions through a fresh experience. "From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favourite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way," stated the website.

Maximising productivity

The new version helps in being productive as the user can access all the apps and multitask with ease using tools like Snap layouts, Desktops, and a new, more intuitive redocking experience.

New ways to connect

There are also various new ways to socialise and connect using Microsoft teams. "Call or chat for free—no matter what device they’re on," read the website.

Enhanced gaming

Windows 11 gives a new gaming experience with graphic capabilities that rival reality. One can discover the next favourite game with Xbox Game Pass, which basically gives you access to over 100 high-quality games. The membership for the same is sold separately.

The design is very much similar to macOS, but that is where the similarities end.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Windows 11 is an 'open platform' where everybody is allowed to do whatever they want with their apps. He is referring to third-party payments solutions that will bolster developer’s businesses on Windows 11.

When will it be available?

Windows 11 will be available to download during the holiday season this year, which is somewhere around November. The rollout will move further into 2022. This way, there is going to be enough time for people to upgrade the platform.

How to upgrade?

The user needs to go to Settings on their PC or laptop that runs Windows 10. Navigate to Update and Security, and then click on Windows Update. Check for Updates by clicking on this button. If available, the user will see the update that says Feature update to Windows 11. Click Download and install.

What will be the price?

Windows 11 will be available as a 'free upgrade' to Windows 10 users. This means that the Windows 10 users will gain access to Windows 11 without having to pay anything extra. However, for fresh installations, Windows 11 may cost you.