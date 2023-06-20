WhatsApp rolls out new feature to deal with spam calls

Now say goodbye to WhatsApp spam calls, as the Meta-owned instant messaging app has rolled out a new feature that will let users silence nuisance callers.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced that the new feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

According to the official WhatsApp blog, the update will be rolled as part of Android 2.23.12.77 and iOS 23.12.71 compatible updates.

Though the new feature won’t completely nullify the amount of spam calls one receives, it will just reduce unwanted disturbance from strangers by preventing the phone from ringing.

The update has added a new option named “Silence unknown calls.”

“Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important,” it said in the blog post. Step-by-step guide Users who want to enable the feature on Android can tap on the three-dot menu and tap on Settings>Privacy>Calls and toggle the Silence unknown callers option on the app.

For iPhone, the owners have to tap on the gear icon on WhatsApp to open the settings menu, then tap on Privacy>Calls and toggle the Silence Unknown Callers option.

It comes after WhatsApp recently announced backend changes the app has incorporated to sort out the spam issue.

Moreover, the app has introduced a new ‘Privacy Checkup’ feature within the Privacy section so that everyone knows about the options of protection on the messaging platform.

It offers a step-by-step guide to know how you can leverage the existing WhatsApp privacy and security features to your advantage. Using this feature, users can decide who will be able to contact, edit personal details, make chats more private, and add an extra layer of protection to your account.

“Protecting the privacy of your messages remains the driving force behind what we’re building at WhatsApp.”

“While end-to-end encryption is the foundation to ensure your calls and messages are secure, we continue to add more layers of privacy on top including the recently launched Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep your online presence private,” it added.