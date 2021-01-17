Whatsapp reaches out to users via status, says it values privacy

WhatsApp appeared to pull all stops to assure users that their privacy was the messenger apps priority. WhatsApp is currently on backfoot after its new privacy policy led to thousands of users choosing to switch to rival apps such as Telegram and Signal. On Sunday, Whatsapp put up status that had messages for its users.

"We are committed to your privacy", "WhatsApp can't read or listen to your personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted", "WhatsApp can't see your shared location", "WhatsApp doesn't share your contacts with Facebook"

These words were put by WhatsApp on its status.

The privacy policy changes from WhatsApp were to come into effect on February 8. Users were asked to accept the changes or the app was to be deleted from their phones.

However, following the backlash and exodus from its platform, WhatsApp said on Saturday that it was delaying implementation of its policy.

The messenger app has gone on a media blitzkrieg in recent days with ads in traditional media as well as online. The status update is part of that outreach.

Telegram and Signal have been the main beneficiaries of users' displeasure at WhatsApp. The downloads of both apps have skyrocketted. These apps are considered to be safer.

After the spike in the download, Signal even faced technical issues for several days. It is being said that the crash is due to sudden spike in number of users. Telegram has not made a public declaration of such issue if ever the developers are facing it.