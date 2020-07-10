WhatsApp Business now has over 15 million users in India; introduces new features

WhatsApp now over 50 million users of its business app globally, of which more than 15 million are in India.

"As businesses across the world prepare to reopen and expand online, people need simple ways to get in touch with them to ask questions, get information or find something they might like to buy. Today we support more than 50 million WhatsApp Business app users," WhatsApp said in a statement.

In India, there are more than 15 million WhatsApp Business users every month, the company said.

WhatsApp Business was launched in 2018 to facilitate communication between businesses and customers. The company in its blog said that it's introducing new features to start a chat with a business on WhatsApp and see what goods and services they offer.



"Now, people simply can scan the QR code a business displays on its storefront, product packaging or receipt to initiate a chat," WhatsApp said.

Scanning a QR code will open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation.

WhatsApp's catalogs offering allows businesses to showcase and share the goods or services they offer, which can help them close sales.



"To make it easier for people to discover products, we’re making catalogs and individual items available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. And if people want to share a catalog or item they find with friends or family, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well," WhatsApp said.