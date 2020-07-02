WhatsApp announces new features including animated stickers

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced many new features including adding contact through QR codes, animated stickers and dark mode for its web and desktop platforms.

The new features will start rolling over the next few weeks.

Animated stickers, which are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, are even more fun and expressive.

Now, users will be able to scan QR codes to add others to their contacts.



"While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family - we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect," the company said in a blog post.

WhatsApp said users can easily start a group video call with just one tap on a video icon in group chats of 8 or less.

"With now up to 8 people on a video call, the new feature will make it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen," WhatsApp said.

Furthermore, the company also extended its Dark Mode feature for web and desktop.

