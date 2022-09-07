What to expect, where to watch and more: All you need to know about Apple's Far Out event tonight

Apple is expected to launch a bunch of new products at its much-awaited Far Out event on Wednesday to be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the company's headquarters at Cupertino, California. It will begin at 10 am Pacific Time (10:30 pm in India) and will be live streamed. Not a lot of people are expected to attend the even physically, though.

Where to watch?

The event will be streamed on Apple.com, the Apple YouTube channel, as well as on the Apple TV app. If you have an iPhone, you can visit the company's website on Safari to watch the event.

Everything expected to be launched

Apple is expected to unveil iPhone14, besides the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone Mini will likely be discontinued this year and probably be replaced by a Max or Plus model.

Three Apple Watch models might also be unveiled and named Series 8. They will likely feature a new body temperature sensor to help with fertility and sleep tracking. However, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to be its biggest launch, with a bigger screen, extra durability, and more physical controls. An updated Apple Watch SE is also on the cards.

It is also likely to introduce the second-generation AirPods Pro, along with unveiling the AirPods Pro 2 with a new design.

What else?

Apple will also talk about iOS 16, which was first announced in June and has been in testing for months. It could also announce new subscription services for Apple Music, iCloud and Apple TV+.

Pricing

The higher-end models are likely to be priced much higher than expected because of the current value of Indian Rupee. Fluctuations in currency also makes Apple keeps a price buffer in India on top of the original Dollar pricing. Starting price of the new iPhone 14 might be somewhere around Rs. 79,990.

Last year, the iPhone 13 series was priced on the same scale as iPhone 12. But this is not expected to be the case this year. However, some people are expecting that since the newer models will be manufactured in India, the costs might remain low in the country.

Demand

The demand for the iPhone 14 series is likely to remain high despite consumers not having as much cash as they did pre-pandemic. A research note by analysts at Wedbush Securities says that there will be a high demand for the iPhone 14, estimating that 240 million out of one billion iPhone users worldwide have not upgraded their phones in over three and a half years.



