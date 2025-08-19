/What’s Apple planning with the iPhone 17? Slimmest iPhone ever set to bring major AI and photography upgrades

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in September last year. Now, the company is preparing to unveil the iPhone 17 series, as reported by Bloomberg. The launch is expected on September 9, 2025, and could bring major changes, including what may be the thinnest iPhone ever.

As per reports, Apple is set to launch four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Leaks have hinted at changes in design, performance, cameras, and price.

Price and colours



Few Leaks reports suggest that the iPhone 17 will start at around Rs 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air could cost Rs 99,900. Both will be available in Light Blue, Purple, Green, and Light Gold. For the Pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro may be priced at Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost around Rs 1,64,900. They are expected to be available in Orange, Grey, Dark Blue, Black, and White colour options.

Cameras and hardware



iPhone 17 may carry a dual camera system with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the iPhone 17 Air could feature a single 48MP camera. The Pro models are tipped to bring a triple camera system a 48MP main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a new 48MP periscope telephoto lens, replacing the 12MP version seen on the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17 series are expected to have ProMotion OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. The iPhone 17 to have Apple’s A19 chip, while the Pro models could use the faster A19 Pro processor. As per reported by few X post.

Design changes and durability



Beyond the specifications, reports suggest notable design changes. MacRumors noted that the iPhone 17 Plus may be smaller than the iPhone 16 Plus, making it easier to handle. Meanwhile, The Information reports that at least one model could shift from titanium to a lighter aluminium frame. As per the Digitimes Asia, Apple is also working on a new ‘anti-reflective’ and ‘scratch-resistant’ display, designed to improve outdoor visibility and durability.

Selfie camera and AI focus