/What is the AK-203 rifle? India set to manufacture it with Russian collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday (Sep 25) that India will soon start the production of AK-203 rifles in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Russia. He also highlighted that India is accelerating its march toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing as it is undergoing a transformative shift.

"Our defence forces want 'swadeshi', they want to decrease the dependence on other countries. We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India. We are building such ecosystem where every part of our weapons has 'Made in India' inscribed on them. Uttar Pradesh is playing a big role in this," PM Modi said after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida on September 25.

"Soon, production of AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia's help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles, has already started," the Prime Minister added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the AK-203 rifle?

The AK-203 is a made-in-India modern and upgraded version of the famous Kalashnikov rifle, which is designed to replace the INSAS rifle and enhance the Indian armed forces' firepower. It is also known as the 'Sher' in India, which is an Indo-Russian joint project featuring improved ergonomics, accuracy, and the ability to mount modern optics.

The rifle is chambered for the 7.62x39mm cartridge and features the legendary durability of the AK platform with advanced upgrades to dominate modern combat environments. The rifle has versatile firing modes and switches between automatic fire (700 rounds per minute) for sustained engagements and single-shot precision for controlled targeting.

It can target up to 800 metres, with a battle sight range of 350 metres and boasts a 30-round high-capacity magazine for sustained firepower and a lightweight design, weighing just 3.6 kg. It is useful in both anti-terror operations and high-altitude warfare.

Specifications:

Fire rate: 700 rounds per minute

Range: Up to 800 meters

Indo-Russian deal in AK-203 rifle