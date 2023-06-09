Using Apple’s AirDrop or Google’s Files could soon be declared illegal in China. Here’s why

In another move aimed at restricting freedom of expression in China, the communist government is set to regulate file-sharing by nearby mobile devices and declare the popular feature as a “national security threat.”

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) posted the draft regulation on its website on Tuesday, launching a month-long, largely ineffective, public consultation on the matter.

If the draft regulations come into effect, the use of communication apps such as Apple’s AirDrop and Google’s File could be severely impacted.

According to the draft paper, the new regulations will restrict any feature or “file transfer services that rely on Wi-fi, Bluetooth, and other information technologies to form networks instantly and communicate to other devices over a short-range”. Why China is declaring nearby file-sharing a national security threat? The communist country has grown concerned over the increasing use of Wi-fi or Bluetooth-based services to share content deemed politically sensitive by the authorities. For instance, last October, some activists in China were caught sharing anti-Xi Jinping photos using such services.

According to some media reports, Bluetooth-based file-sharing apps were used extensively during the 2019 Hong Kong protests. Also, Chinese people were found sharing anti-government content last winter when sentiments against stringent anti-COVID-19 measures were at their peak. Security assessment mandatory According to draft rules, companies will have to undergo a strict security assessment by the authorities before they make their communication apps widely accessible for Chinese users, any app which could be used for “public expression and social mobilisation”.

Watch: WION Dispatch: Inside Apple's compromises in China × The new rules will largely impact Apple’s AirDrop services; however, similar features provided by Chinese mobile manufacturers such as Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi could also face regulatory hurdles.

Furthermore, it is still unknown what kind of content will be labelled as a threat to national security. Name registration mandatory Draft regulations also make it mandatory for users to sign in with their official name to the app before using such services. According to Gao Fuping, a law professor at the East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai, the real-name registration requirement aims to “fill a loophole” in content control.

Gao added, “It is mainly about cybersecurity, and the core aim is to ensure all the information transmission can be traced in case problematic things happen.”